South Indian Bank Launches ‘SIB Ignite – Quizathon’

South Indian Bank, one of the leading private sector banks in India, today announced the launch of ‘SIB Ignite Quizathon’ – a National Level Quiz Competition. The competition has been crafted to captivate and inspire college students nationwide, motivating them to exhibit their general knowledge and enrich their understanding of diverse subjects.

The quiz competition welcomes participation from college students representing various academic disciplines, offering them a platform to showcase their knowledge across a diverse spectrum of subjects. These subjects include current affairs, renowned individuals, sports, business, technology, arts, history, and geography. The competition spans across eight regions pan India, allowing students from these areas to engage in friendly competition and display their quiz acumen. In order to maintain equitable participation, each college can represent a maximum of two teams only.

The competition comprises three rounds. The first phase is a preliminary qualifying round held online, allowing teams from across the nation to participate in the quiz. The top eight teams from each region will then progress to the zonal level, which will be conducted in person. During the zonal round, the selected teams from the preliminary phase will be tested on their quick thinking and problem-solving skills through challenging questions. The top team from each zone will advance to the national level grand finale. The teams that have successfully qualified from each zone will vie for the coveted title of national champion. The national champion will be honoured with a cash prize of Rs. 1,50,000/-, the runner-up will receive Rs. 1,00,000/-, and the team securing the third place will be presented with a cash prize of Rs. 60,000/-.

Mr. Thomas Joseph K, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at South Indian Bank, said, “The youth of the nation holds a pivotal role in sculpting India’s future, driving positive transformations, and laying a robust groundwork for the nation’s progress through education. They are the dynamic force propelling innovation, development, and societal evolution. With a legacy spanning across 94 years, South Indian Bank is deeply committed to inspiring and empowering young minds. The SIB Ignite Quizathon stands as a testament to this commitment—an initiative designed to connect with the youth, nurturing education and intellectual growth. Crafted to ignite the intellectual curiosity of college students nationwide, this quiz reflects our belief in fostering the inquisitive spirit and knowledge exploration of the youth. We extend a warm invitation to all young minds to step forward and participate in this enriching competition.”

The ‘SIB Ignite Quizathon’ invites college students nationwide to showcase their talents and knowledge. Students can participate in the quiz competition by registering on the SIB Ignite Registration link – https://online.southindianbank.com/SIBIgnite/. The deadline for registration is November 30, 2023. Pinnacle, a specialized provider of automated chat integration and communication solutions for enterprises, is the associate partner for the ‘SIB Ignite Quizathon’.