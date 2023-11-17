Reveal Diagnostics Expands Network of CBCT Imaging Centers, Announces Installation at Life Chiropractic College West

Company announces milestone after 12 years of activity providing independent CBCT imaging services in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Reveal Diagnostics, the leading Cone Beam CT radiology network in California and official distributor of NewTom VGi Evo for chiropractic use, proudly announces its recent expansion of CBCT Imaging Centers across the Bay Area in a new partnership with LifeWest Chiropractic College. This partnership consists in the first-ever installation of NewTom’s pioneering Cone Beam CT technology operated by Reveal Diagnostics at a Chiropractic School in California, elevating the quality of education and advancing patient care.

The new partnership not only pushes forward the quality of education offered at Hayward Chiropractic College but promises to greatly enhance future patient care. The NewTom VGi Evo allows LifeWest students to explore the complexities of chiropractic treatment by leveraging 3D CBCT imaging that offers the highest diagnostic accuracy for the upper cervical region.

As an efficient low-radiation alternative to traditional CT scan machines typically found in hospitals, patients with ailments such as migraines, vertigo, and back pain will now have access to unparalleled diagnostic accuracy to support their ﻿subsequent treatment plans.

“We’re excited to provide hands-on access to this game-changing technology for the students of LifeWest Chiropractic College,” stated Dr. Jenifer Warnock, Director of Imaging at Hayward Chiropractic College.

“As the official distributor for the NewTom VGi Evo, we remain committed to bringing cutting-edge imaging equipment to the chiropractic community. As we continue to grow and expand, Reveal Diagnostics is dedicated to fostering an environment that prioritizes education, research, and unparalleled patient care,” notes Aimee Knight, founder and Chief Operations Officer.

About Reveal Diagnostics (www.revealdiagnostics.com)

Reveal Diagnostics’ advanced imaging technology delivers a wide range of Cone Beam CT imaging solutions to help doctors perform precise procedures while lowering patients’ radiation exposure by as much as 75%. The leading independent imaging network in San Francisco Bay Area provides 3D / 2D CBCT scans in six locations: San Francisco, Mountain View, Oakland, San Jose, Fremont and Hayward. To learn more about Reveal Diagnostics, please contact us at (415) 837-5990 or info@revealdiagnostics.com.