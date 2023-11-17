Michigan IT Firm Raises Money for Veterans

Kinetix Director of Marketing, Jeremy M. Johnson, started a tradition over a decade ago to promote Veterans, Veterans Day, and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) via social media. This tradition continues in Mr. Johnsons first year with Kinetix. They asked their Facebook audience to submit the name, years of service, and duty station of the veteran of their choice on their FB Page, and in return, Kinetix offered to pledge $5 to each name for the Wounded Warrior Project.

This is a fun, easy, and engaging way to celebrate our honored veterans, stated Mr. Johnson. He continued, It also feels good that all proceeds are going to such a wonderful organization that dedicates itself to helping veterans in need of care.

In all, the Michigan-based IT firm donated $250 to Wounded Warrior Project. WWP began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have our programs and services. In addition, the Blue Angels Foundation generously matched the donation for a total contribution of $500 to WWP. In all, dozens of veterans in the Michigan area were honored and their military service was celebrated.

To learn more about Veteran Services, please visit:

1. Wounded Warrior Project

2. The Blue Angels Foundation

3. The Department of Veterans Services

4. Disabled American Veterans

For full details of this promotion contact Jeremy M. Johnson, at marketing ( @ ) kinetixinc dot com dot

