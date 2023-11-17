Metro DC commercial construction company Scott-Long Construction Recognizes Outstanding Partners at Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Scott-Long Construction, a distinguished leader in the construction industry since 1961, proudly announces its annual Thanksgiving celebration to honor and express gratitude to its valued subcontractors and team members. CEO John Scott upholds the tradition as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong relationships within the construction community

The annual Scott-Long Construction Thanksgiving Gala & Award Celebration which took place on Wednesday, November 15th, brought together industry professionals, design partners, subcontractors, and vendors, reflecting the Metro DC commercial construction company Scott-Long Construction’s dedication to collaboration and excellence. The celebration not only marked a time for camaraderie but also provided an opportunity to recognize outstanding contributions through a series of awards.

The 2023 award-winners are as follows:

1. CGS Architects — 2023 Architect of the Year

2. Valley Engineering — 2023 Architect of the Year

3. UVA Health — 2023 Customer of the Year

4. Skye Collaborative — 2023 Site Exterior Subcontractor of the Year

5. United Foundations Inc. — 2023 Structural Subcontractor of the Year

6. Cindell Construction Co. Inc. — 2023 Finishes Subcontractor of the Year

7. RCD, Inc.— 2023 MEP Subcontractor of the Year

These prestigious awards highlight the exceptional dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit demonstrated by the recipients throughout the year. Scott-Long Construction values the crucial role played by its partners and believes in acknowledging their hard work and commitment.

CEO John Scott expressed his gratitude, stating, “Our annual Thanksgiving celebration is a time to express our deep appreciation for the remarkable individuals and organizations that contribute to the success of Scott-Long Construction. The awards ceremony is a small token of our gratitude for the outstanding efforts and collaborative spirit that define our partnerships.”

Scott-Long Construction remains committed to delivering high-quality projects, fostering strong relationships, and upholding a customer-centric approach in the construction industry. The metro DC based company strives to consistently deliver Win-Wins for their clients, partners and team members.

About Scott-Long Construction

Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

