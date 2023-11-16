Stir a dash of cooking into your gameplay

WEBWIRE – Thursday, November 16, 2023

Oh, hello! Did you stop by to investigate that sizzling sound? We think it might be coming from this delicious selection of games weve prepared! From restoring health to fulfilling quests, you can gather ingredients and prepare dishes in these games.

Venba

Venba is a narrative cooking game where you play as an Indian mom who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations and explore in this story about family, love, loss and more.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In this sequel toThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, youll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Links new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

Dave the Diver

DAVE THE DIVER is a casual, single-player adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

Fae Farm

Escape to the world of Fae Farm and create your own cozy home in the enchanted world of Azoria. As you nurture and grow your homestead, youll get to meet charming characters, foster deep relationships and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do. Customize your character, master the arts of crafting, cooking, potion-making and discover so much more.

Stardew Valley

Youve inherited your grandfathers old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It wont be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the towns most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!

Eastward

Escape the tyrannical clutches of a subterranean society and join Eastwards unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valleyis a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.

Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fighting off the monstrous creations of an evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life

Put down roots on your new farm in the peaceful town of Forgotten Valley. Forge precious memories as you weave your own generation-spanning tale of friendship, family, and farming. Bring life to the land by cultivating crops and raising animals, find love among the towns friendly folk, and make lasting memories with a family of your very own in this reimagining of a beloved farming classic.

Pokmon Caf ReMix

Link together Pokmon icons to clear puzzles as you work to build up your very own caf inPokmon Caf ReMix, a free-to-start game forNintendo Switchsystems! Recruit Pokmon to help out at the caf (in their stylish uniforms) by building friendships while expanding your caf and menu offerings by completing puzzles. Each Pokmon staff member has a Caf Skill that will come in handy solving puzzles!

HARVESTELLA

In a vibrant and colourful world, players will tend their crops, befriend the townsfolk, overcome threats, discover the origins of the world and the truth behind the calamity along the way.