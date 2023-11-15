Hong Kong – HKETO, Brussels promotes innovation and technology opportunities to Web Summit Lisbon 2023 participants

HKETO, Brussels promotes innovation and technology opportunities to Web Summit Lisbon 2023 participants ******************************************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Brussels (HKETO, Brussels) promoted opportunities in Hong Kong for innovation and technology (I&T) start-ups and companies that are attending the Web Summit Lisbon 2023 in Portugal.

HKETO, Brussels hosted a networking reception for participants on November 14 (Lisbon time), in collaboration with Invest Hong Kong and supported by the Portugal-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Industry. At the reception, Deputy Representative of HKETO, Brussels Miss Grace Li outlined Hong Kong’s distinctive advantages under “one country, two systems” and in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. In particular, she highlighted opportunities for the I&T sector.

Miss Li emphasised the commitment of the Government in strengthening the role of Hong Kong as an international I&T centre. She encouraged I&T companies to set up their operations in Hong Kong and benefit from the city’s business-friendly environment, a well-developed I&T ecosystem and a wide range of infrastructure facilities.

The Web Summit is a major technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, and is being held this year from November 13 to 16 (Lisbon time). It has been attended by over 70 000 international participants in previous years, including entrepreneurs, investors and professionals in the field of technology.