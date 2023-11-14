Texas Health School Announces Fall 2023 Medical Assistant Open House

The open house offers a unique opportunity for visitors to get an in-depth look at what Texas Health School has to offer. Tour the state-of-the-art campus, meet with esteemed faculty and staff, and have a career-objective meeting with a dedicated team of Admission representatives. The purpose of this event is to provide detailed information about the Medical Assistant program as well as other educational programs on offer.

Financing an education is an important aspect to consider, and knowledgeable financial aid advisors will be available to discuss funding options to ensure access to training and education. Come and see what a typical day at Texas Health School looks like. Walk through classrooms, get hands-on experience in labs, and even take part in selected lab activities to get a feel for what the educational journey could be like.

In addition to the Medical Assistant program, Texas Health School offers a variety of other programs aimed at preparing students for rewarding careers in healthcare. These include Nurse Aide, Vocational Nursing, Medication Aide, LVN to ADN Transition, and Massage Therapy programs.

For more information, please call 713-932-9333 or visit the campus at 11511 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079.

Texas Health School is committed to providing quality education and training for individuals pursuing careers in healthcare. Programs are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

