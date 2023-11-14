Dainik Bhaskar Launches a campaign #ListBadalo under its Flagship CSR Initiative “Sarthak Deepawali”- Garner 5 million Views in 4 days

Dainik Bhaskar Group, India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers – Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Radio Channel MY FM, has unveiled an inspiring film called #ListBadalo, as part of its CSR initiative, “Sarthak Deepawali”.

This CSR initiative has struck a chord with millions within days of its launch. The campaign has garnered an astounding 5 million views on YouTube and an additional 2 million views on its reel’s version within just 4 days. The impact of #ListBadalo has reverberated through social media, with notable personalities such as Harsh Goenka and Vidyut Jamwal taking to Twitter to express their support.

With the Festival of Lights, Dainik Bhaskar’s latest film shines a spotlight on the significance of extending joy and happiness to the underprivileged. Serving as a symbol of kindness, the film warmly invites everyone to join in the collective effort of spreading the warmth and love that defines the spirit of Deepawali.

Mr. Girish Agarwal, Director of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, expressed the importance of Diwali stating, “Sarthak Deepawali is a very significant initiative of ours. We have always taken a progressive stance by fusing the goodness of festivities with the happiness surrounding the Diwali celebrations. The spirit of Deepawali is not just about lighting lamps and celebrating with loved ones; it’s also about sharing joy with those in need. Our mission is to embody this spirit and make a lasting impact in our community. We call upon all to join us in this noble endeavor”

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Pawan Pandey, Head of Brand & Product Marketing at Dainik Bhaskar, said “Continuing the legacy of “Sarthak Deepawali, this year we were looking for a novel thought that would strike a chord with the audience and prompt them to look at the celebrations with a newer and fresher perspective. The film aims to inspire individuals to initiate a fresh start by replacing the names of the privileged ones with those who are less privileged, thus igniting a powerful ripple of kindness. Let’s #ChangeTheList”

Vibhuti Bhatt, the Director of One Advertising and Communication Services Limited, expressed the collaborative effort with the Dainik Bhaskar team in crafting a compelling campaign “We, along with the Dainik Bhaskar team, worked in tandem towards creating an effective campaign by conducting in-depth research and recognizing the key human insights around Diwali. We worked like a true team to identify the profound human connections associated with Diwali and conveyed the message with grace and sensitivity. This Diwali, we hope #ListBadlo kindles joy and happiness in the lives of those who need it.”

Ashish Biswas, the Director of IMAGOS Films, said, “The beautifully written script immediately won us over! The entire team pulled out all the stops to create something we are truly proud of. The idea is simple yet profound. We hope that this Diwali, the film inspires people to think beyond their usual gifting list.”