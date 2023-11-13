The Tunes Club Offering 10% Discount on Thanksgiving Special Offer to Promote Spotify Music

Blaine, Washington Nov 12, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – There is a golden opportunity to reach over 200K Spotify followers with 100% organic marketing approaches. The Tunes Club vouches for every Spotify artist and offers them great opportunities to reach more listeners and make their music career full of possibilities. Well, this Thanksgiving, you can get a chance to promote your music at a 10% discount, available from 13th November. This surprising discount will allow Spotify musicians to attain various marketing approaches without any worries. It doesn’t matter whether you are an aspiring artist or a veteran music artist; everyone requires a good audience and loyal fan base to thrive in the long run. And they will ensure that you keep your fans engaged with your regular updates and their highly efficient marketing approaches.

Based on various attributes, they have offered four different promotional packages. Their first Spotify promotion package is called “Spotify Marketing Package”. If you are willing to promote Spotify music for a single then this is the best option for you. This selected track will be distributed over 60 Spotify-curated playlists. Their approaches will gain you above 100K social media followers, from platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and other platforms. This package will cost you $35 and 3000 to 3500 streams on your tracks. Once the promotion is over you will get a complete and detailed report of their work and the results. Next on their list is their “Spotify Promotion Pack”, this package will cost you $63 after the 10% discount. In this package, your track will be uploaded on over 90 playlists and they will also issue a press release for your releases. This package will offer 7000 to 7500 plays on two of your tracks.

The third package of The Tunes Club is the “Spotify Marketing Pro Pack”. This package will help you to reach over 120 curated playlists on Spotify. You can get over 10,000 to 11,000 listeners with this package. Reaching your target audience will be easier with these packages. This package has the option of press release distribution along with which you can also get a music blog written and distributed to various music-related media houses for maximum engagements. In this package, you can add up to three tracks and each of them will be promoted through their engaging marketing strategies. Lastly, they have their best promotional package to elevate your EP or album profoundly. This package will cost you $95 and the promotional services will be available for a week and after that, you will be getting a well-elaborated report of your growth.

With their “Spotify Promotion Pro Pack,” you can promote four of your Spotify tracks at once. This is a great option if you are releasing an EP or album. This package will leverage you to reach over 180 playlists; this will give you around 14,000 to 15,000 plays on each of your selected tracks. This package will give you a full-fledged press release distribution along with a music blog, and an artist review. These three are great options for content marketing and you can be widely popular afterwards. This package will cost you $152. So, if you have an EP dropping this Thanksgiving you can vouch for this package and reach your target audience within a week with a discount of flat 10%, starting from November 13. To attain their services just visit their website and select the package best suited for you and pay for it via PayPal or you can also your debit or credit card to complete the payment.

About The Company

The Tunes Club has been one of the most widely popular Spotify promotional channels that will make your Spotify career better and bigger. They have worked with various artists and you can understand their method of working once you choose to go for their services, these services are effective and widely beneficial for artists. Visit https://www.thetunesclub.com/ to promote your Spotify music.

