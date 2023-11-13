Hong Kong – Man arrested and charged in connection with murder and attempted robbery case in Sham Shui Po in 1991

Man arrested and charged in connection with murder and attempted robbery case in Sham Shui Po in 1991

Police arrested a 59-year-old Mainland man in the morning of November 11. He was in suspected connection with a murder and attempted robbery case happened in Sham Shui Po in 1991, in which a 56-year-old man died.

At around 11.20am on June 9, 1991, Police received a report that three men armed with pistols robbed a shop on Pei Ho Street, Sham Shui Po and shot a 56-year-old male shopkeeper. The three suspects boarded a private car and fled afterwards. No property was robbed in the incident.



Police officers sped to the scene. Sustaining head injuries, the male shopkeeper was sent to Caritas Medical Centre in unconscious state and then transferred to Kwong Wah Hospital for medical treatment. He was later certified dead at around 9.20 pm on the same day.

The Regional Crime Unit of Kowloon West has been actively investigating the case and found that one of the suspects entered Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Port on November 11 and then arrested the 59-year-old man for murder and attempted robbery.

Police laid a holding charge against the man with one count of murder and one count of attempted robbery today (November 13) morning. The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts today afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 3661 8281 or 9702 9757.