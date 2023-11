Co-founder of POPEYE Shave Company Scott S, said “POPEYE is a true legend, an American Pop culture Icon that always prevails in the end. The underdog with a mean uppercut, POPEYE represents humility, strength, bravery & honor. He’s always willing to do what’s right and stand up to his bully, BRUTUS and win the heart of his favorite gal, Olive Oyl.”

To learn more about this unique product range, our social media handle is popeyeshaveco.

“Smooth Sailing Through the Roughest of Beards”

###