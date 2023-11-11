National Dental Association Names Tammy Dillard-Steels New Executive Director!

Tammy Dillard-Steels was Named the New Executive Director of the National Dental Association

BOWIE, Md. – Nov. 9, 2023 – PRLog — The National Dental Association (NDA), the world’s largest and oldest organization of minority oral health professionals, is pleased to announce Tammy Dillard-Steels, a seasoned non-profit leader, as its next Executive Director began November 6, 2023. NDA President Dr. Marlon D. Henderson states, “As we continue to build bridges that advance the mission of the historic and prominent National Dental Association, we welcome the vast knowledge, experience, and potential that Tammy Dillard-Steels brings to our NDA Family. We look forward to working, growing, and building with her. Furthermore, we express our gratitude to the NDA Personnel Committee under the guidance of NDA Assistant Treasurer Dr. Lenise Yarber and NDA Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Kim B. Perry.” Dr. Perry states that “we believe that Ms. Dillard-Steels embodies a profound sense of honesty and integrity and possesses the experience and requisite skill set to elevate the organization’s operational prowess, furthering the cause of the NDA Mission. On behalf of the NDA Board of Trustees and the NDA membership, we extend a warm welcome and eagerly anticipate working with her.”

Tammy is a strategic executive and servant leader with over 30 years of experience in both the non-profit and private sectors, with a solid record of outlining, developing, and implementing measurable performance improvements to advance the organizational mission. Recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of the Society for Public Health Education. She was previously the Executive Director of the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA). Tammy was the director of constituent services for the Academy of General Dentistry and the executive director of the Urban Sustainability Authority, a non-profit organization she founded. She is a professional speaker, mentor, and active community member. She was selected to the Class of 2020 of the Leadership America program. In 2016, she became a scholar with the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Diversity Executive Leadership Program. 2007, she was a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Leadership Fellow.

“Being appointed Executive Director of the National Dental Association is a rare and significant honor. I am humbled by the chance to collaborate with the dedicated NDA leadership, members, volunteers, supporters, and staff in our collective pursuit of the organization’s vital goals. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Board for their trust in me. I view this as the zenith of my career,” expressed Dillard-Steels.

Ms. Dillard-Steels received her Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University. She received her Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago – School of Public Health. She completed her Master of Business Administration in marketing and non-profit management from Keller Graduate School of Management. She is also a Certified Association Executive. She is a member of the ASAE and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated. Tammy volunteers with the University of Illinois at Chicago – School of Public Health’s Alumni Council and ASAE’s Foundation Development Committee.

About the NDA: The National Dental Association promotes oral health equity among people of color by harnessing the collective power of its members, advocating for the needs of and mentoring dental students of color, and raising the profession’s profile in our communities. https://ndaonline.org/