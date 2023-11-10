Vandana Ruda, Immigration Associate, Kingsley Napley LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s A Review of Immigration Policies: Key Facts Explored

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/a-review-of-immigration-policies-cle/

About Vandana Ruda

Vandana is a member of Kingsley Napleys immigration corporate client team. She has been specialising in UK immigration and nationality law for over 6 years.

Vandana has experience advising both corporate and private clients on all stages of the immigration process across a wide range of business and personal immigration matters.

Vandana regularly advises clients on matters relating to:

Sponsor licence applications;

Sponsor compliance and the prevention of illegal working;

Skilled Worker and Intra-Company applications;

UK visitor visas

Non-sponsored visas including amongst others, partner visas, global talent visas and applications under the EU settlement scheme; and

Applications for settlement and British Citizenship

About Kingsley Napley LLP

Kingsley Napley is a leading UK based law firm providing expertise for our clients business and private lives, when it matters most. We advise in the following areas: employment law, private client advisory, public law, criminal defence litigation, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution, family law, medical negligence & personal injury, regulatory, real estate, construction and immigration. The firm is proud to be recognised in well-known awards such as Independent Law firm of the Year 2022, Best Law firms 2023 and 2024, and Best Companies 2024.

Event Summary:

Immigration policies have taken center stage in the global discourse, shaping the destinies of individuals, influencing economies, and challenging governments. These policies are not merely regulatory frameworks but are laden with profound socio-political implications that resonate far beyond borders. In an increasingly interconnected world, understanding the intricacies of immigration policies is crucial for individuals, businesses, policymakers, and advocates alike.

In this CLE Webcast, The Knowledge Group presents immigration associates Vandana Ruda (Kingsley Napley, LLP) and Rebekah Kim (Ogletree Deakins) to discuss the most significant developments and critical issues surrounding business immigration policies and regulations. The distinguished speakers will also highlight the best compliance amid the shifting regulatory paradigm.

Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:

Immigration Policies: A Lookback

Notable Trends and Developments

Policy Changes and Their Implications

Risks, Challenges, and Opportunities

What Lies Ahead

