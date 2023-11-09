Shirley Cox Walthour’s Newly Released “The Little Sparrow Adventure” is a Helpful Resource for Programs Addressing Life Skills and Development

“The Little Sparrow Adventure: A Life Skills Curriculum, Develop Desirable Attributes”: a collection of critical thinking exercises that will encourage discussion and reflection. “The Little Sparrow Adventure: A Life Skills Curriculum, Develop Desirable Attributes” is the creation of published author Shirley Cox Walthour, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and has worked in the early learning education field for over thirty years, including training adults in the field for over twenty years. With over thirteen years of experience as owner or operator of a licensed childcare facility in Central Florida, she brings years of experience with families, parents, and children to her writing. Working with school-age children and teaching in the primary grades in the private school sector has added to her understanding of how children develop, process, think, and grow.

Walthour shares, “The Little Sparrow Adventure, a Life Skills Curriculum is designed to assist teachers, parents, and other educators in presenting character education, integrated language arts, and social skills in a creative form to children in the later elementary grades and early middle grades. Its unique use of poetry to express life skills concepts in a creative format helps strengthen the vocabulary and creative writing skills of students. The teacher guide includes additional practice activities, along with clear instructions and answers to all activities included in the student workbook. Developing desirable attributes addresses selfishness, pride, and boastfulness. It highlights the rewards of helping others.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Cox Walthour’s new book will bring educators a helpful stepping-stone to aiding their students in developing useful, lifelong skills.

