Japan – Evero partners with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on Carbon Capture technology for BECCS project in UK’s North-West

Evero Energy Group Limited (Evero; previously known as Bioenergy Infrastructure Group), a leading low-carbon waste-to-energy company, has announced that it will be partnering with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world’s leading industrial groups, to deliver its InBECCS (Ince Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage) project.

Ince Bio Power (Photo courtesy of Evero Energy Group)

The InBECCS project will be retrofitted on Evero’s Ince Bio Power site, a waste wood to energy facility located in the North-West of England, with excellent proximity to the Hynet industrial cluster.

Greg Williams, Head of External Affairs at Evero, said “Installing carbon capture on Ince Bio Power will result in a BECCS project with excellent sustainability credentials, and the ability to deliver engineered removals at scale. Its feedstock is locally sourced waste wood that would otherwise be landfilled or exported. It is also well positioned on the Protos energy park in close proximity to HyNet’s prospective CO2 pipeline.”

The project would generate as much as 250,000 tonnes of engineered carbon removals a year, once operational in 2029 and deliver ~5% of the Government’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas Removals target, due to the project’s high biogenic content waste wood feedstock*.

BECCS will have an important role to play in helping to achieve the UK’s net-zero targets, as the most scalable technology available today, to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. The UK Government’s recently published Biomass Strategy identified that BECCS using end of life waste wood – as used in Ince Bio Power – is a highly sustainable form of BECCS.

Simon Hicks, CEO of Evero, said: “The project will play an important role in developing additional skills, knowledge, and export opportunities for carbon capture – enabling the North West to grow the green economy.”

Kenji Terasawa, CEO and Head of Engineering Solutions at MHI, said: “BECCS will be a key instrument to decarbonise our power systems on the way to net zero. We look forward to applying our extensive expertise on CO2 capture in Evero’s innovative InBECCS project, helping the UK reach its ambitious decarbonisation targets.”

The project will utilise MHI’s amine solvent technology, the Advanced KM CDR Process™ (Kansai Mitsubishi Carbon Dioxide Recovery Process), which the company has been developing in a collaborative partnership with Kansai Electric Power that dates back to 1990. As of November 2023, MHI has delivered 16 plants adopting its technology, and two more are currently under construction.

About Evero

Evero is a leading low-carbon waste-to-energy company, with operations across the UK. As a key advocate for the circular economy, Evero is diverting one million tonnes of waste and waste wood from landfill every year and repurposing it to provide low carbon electricity to over 100,000 homes. Evero is committed to a future where waste is repurposed into low carbon products and the planet rebalanced.

Evero is well-placed to play an important role in the UK’s net-zero transition through the application of pivotal gasification and BECCS technologies. For more information, please visit https://evero.energy/.

*The UK Government has committed to achieving 5m tonnes per year of engineered greenhouse gas removals by 2030. See HMG, Powering Up Britain – The Net Zero Growth Plan (2023), p. 44

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

