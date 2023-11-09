Bishop Earl Baskin, Jr.’s Newly Released “Millennium: Prayer for Churches of God in Crisis Everywhere! Lord, Make Us One!” is a Compelling Poetic Collection of Sermons

“Millennium: Prayer for Churches of God in Crisis Everywhere! Lord, Make Us One!”: a heartfelt call for a resurgence in connection with God. “Millennium: Prayer for Churches of God in Crisis Everywhere! Lord, Make Us One!” is the creation of published author Bishop Earl Baskin, Jr.

Bishop Baskin shares, “It was through drive and divine intervention that God gave me the courage to write what he wanted men to know and to remind them that he is still in control.

“We live in a time of uncertainty; we are subjected to circumstances and situations which will challenge our very existence.

“The church is not a denomination; however, we are the churches. Not the beautiful synagogues or lustrous cathedrals, it’s us. We are the church of God in crisis.

“We want to do so much for the Lord that we have forgotten about our obligation to the Lord. Yes, we are in a crisis before God because we have desecrated his temple.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Earl Baskin, Jr.’s new book will empower readers to seek connection with God and reflect on their own short comings of faith.

