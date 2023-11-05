The Fashion Awards 2023 Presented by Pandora Announce Nominees for Designer of the Year and Bfc Foundation Award

WEBWIRE – Friday, November 3, 2023

We are delighted to announce nominees for the Designer of the Year and BFC Foundation Awards at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora. The event, which takes place on Monday 4th December 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall, is organised by the BFC and is the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation. The Awards celebrate the role of fashion at the intersection of culture and entertainment, spotlighting creative talent and telling the stories of the year in fashion through the lens of purpose, excellence, and creativity. British creative energy will be celebrated for its impact on the fashion industry globally.

The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora nominees:

(all listed in alphabetical order)

Designer of the Year

Recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion.

Daniel Lee for Burberry

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & LOEWE

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

BFC Foundation

Recognises a BFC Foundation initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year. In honour of the 30th year of BFC NEWGEN, the shortlist, which was voted on by the Voting Committee, is focused on the BFC NEWGEN initiative.

AARON ESH

Chet Lo

Conner Ives

Paolo Carzana

Sinad ODwyer

Nominees for the Model of the Year, British Menswear Designer, British Womenswear Designer, New Establishment Menswear and the New Establishment Womenswear were announced earlier this year and can be found here. The winner of each category will be revealed on the night.

The 2023 accolades also include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, Outstanding Achievement Award, Leader of Change as well as several Special Recognition Awards for exceptional contribution to the fashion industry. Additionally, the event will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world as part of NEW WAVE: Creatives. Explore the NEW WAVE: Creatives here.

The generosity and commitment of our partners, suppliers and supporters is more vital than ever. Please help us by acknowledging their support for The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora alongside our Official Partners: Don Julio, Getty Images, Mot & Chandon, Royal Salute and smartwater for their ongoing support. For information on ticket sales, please visit here. For Table and Box enquiries, please email adam.mace@britishfashioncouncil.com