Noida-based Creative Graphics Solutions files DHRP with NSE Emerge

Creative Graphics Solutions, India’s leading organised and integrated packaging ecosystem player, announced the filing of its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of 64,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 per equity share, of which 3,20,000 equity shares are reserved for market maker subscriptions. The remaining 60,80,000 equity shares are the net issue to the public category, of which not less than 35% will go to retail individual investors, not less than 15% to non-institutional investors, and not less than 50% to eligible institutional buyers, including 5% of this total to mutual funds.

The company has designated Corporate Capital Ventures as Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue and Bigshare Services Private Limited as the Registrar to the Issue. Creative Graphics is from the MSMEx SME IPO Cohort program. Creative Graphics plans to use the net proceeds to invest in its 100% subsidiary, Wahren India Private Limited, to meet inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions for the company, to meet the working capital requirements and expenditures for “Creative Graphics” and general corporate purposes.

According to the DRHP, the company proposes to utilise Rs. 35 crore of the net proceeds for investment in Wahren India Limited to meet its working capital requirements. The investment will be made in the form of equity. The company plans to explore inorganic acquisitions for operational expansion to improve size and market position and get into new geographic areas to utilise Rs. 5 crore of net proceeds. Additionally, Creative Graphics Solution Limited intends to use the net proceeds of Rs. 3 crore to cover expected working capital needs. While it proposes to utilise up to Rs. 2 crore towards purchasing machinery for deployment at its principal production facilities in Noida, the remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including operating expenses, branding, promotion, advertisements, and so on.

Commenting on the company’s plans, Deepanshu Goel, Promoter and Managing Director, Creative Graphics Solutions, said, “The flourishing pharmaceuticals and FMCG sectors open a flood of opportunities for our products, and we are poised to unleash and expand our capabilities with the capital we are raising through this IPO. We plan to invest the lion’s share of these funds in our subsidiary company, Wahren India, which we have recently acquired to expand our business beyond our core focus of manufacturing flexographic printing plates. At the same time, the remaining portion will be spent on the company’s inorganic growth and working capital requirements. We are expanding our realm and, more importantly, tapping a high revenue.”

Creative Graphics has clocked a total revenue of Rs. 91.78 crore in FY23 compared to Rs. 65.68 crore in FY22. The company has posted a revenue of Rs. 48.45 crore during the first half of FY24 ending September 2023. The company’s profit after tax was Rs. 8.64 crore in FY23, up from Rs. 4.65 crore in FY22, registering an impressive Y-o-Y growth in profit.

The Noida-headquartered company specialises in manufacturing flexographic printing plates, including Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. It serves its customer base in India, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal and Africa. It operates seven manufacturing facilities in different states, i.e., Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Vasai, Pune (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

Founded by Deepanshu Goel, a first-generation entrepreneur and incorporated in 2014, Creative Graphics has expanded its business through its wholly owned subsidiaries – Creative Graphics Premedia Private Limited (CG Premedia) and Wahren India Private Limited. While CG Premedia offers end-to-end premedia services, from design adaptation to print production, Wahren India supplies high-quality packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. It produces Alu-Alu Foil, Blister Foil, Tropical Alu-Alu Foil, CR Foil, and Pharmaceutical Sachet.