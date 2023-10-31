WIKA USA Expands Strategic Partnership with AWC, Strengthening Service Reach

Our comprehensive evaluation has affirmed that AWCs expanded geographic footprint will deliver unparalleled advantages to both of our existing and prospective clientele. It is crucial to note that this collaboration will not lead to any alterations in the manufacturing or design of the WIKA product portfolio, assuring the steadfast maintenance of product quality and uninterrupted service.

Over our enduring partnership spanning nearly a decade, WIKA and AWC have consistently demonstrated a shared dedication to customer-centric values and an unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality. This progressive phase in our collaboration with AWC underscores WIKA’s unwavering commitment to fostering a comprehensive and dynamic partner relationship, reflecting our shared pursuit of excellence.

“Our expanded geographic partnership with AWC marks a significant milestone in our journey, reinforcing the strength of our partner relationship, says WIKA USA President Todd Gardner. This strategic expansion not only bolsters our commitment to serving our partners more effectively but also exemplifies the synergy that defines our collaboration with AWC, fostering innovation and excellence.”

Our enduring partnership with AWC guarantees a smooth and streamlined transition, assuring our customers of uninterrupted access to the exceptional products and services they’ve come to rely on. This expanded partnership is a natural evolution of the longstanding, trusted relationship between WIKA USA and AWC, and our ongoing commitment to excellence.

About WIKA

With 11,200 employees, the WIKA Group is a global market leader in pressure and temperature measurement and sets the standard in the measurement of level, force and flow, and in calibration technology. The broad portfolio of high-precision products, solutions and services makes the family-run business a strong and reliable partner. WIKA’s unique experience and know-how make sensing technology smarter, add more value and prepare it for a sustainable future: This is Smart in sensing.

About AWC, Inc.

AWC is a leading Automation and Controls Technology company, with 600+ employee-owners focused on delivering value in 2 main areas: Process Technology & Instrumentation and Industrial Automation. Unlike traditional distributors, AWC excels at the intersection of engineering expertise & innovative products/solutions as the authorized local sales, support, and service partner to the worlds leading manufacturing partners. They offer a full suite of products, services, and integrated systems to optimize US Manufacturing and Utility operations. Founded in 1965, AWC operates 32 full-service locations across the U.S., spanning from Denver, CO to Tampa, FL, with a heavy concentration along the Gulf Coast of TX and LA.

###