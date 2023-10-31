Schengen Visa Update

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have taken a landmark step together by agreeing on the digitalization of the Schengen visa application process. This innovative stride will eliminate the need for traditional visa stickers, significantly reducing opportunities for fraudulent activities in the Schengen Area. The shift to digitalization promises to save genuine applicants both time and money.

The roadmap to this evolution was established in the Schengen Strategies developed in June 2021, as the expanding list of Schengen Member States posed new challenges to maintaining secure and tamper-proof visitor data. The geopolitical landscape has introduced challenges associated with visa-free travel as well. The European Commission has suggested a revision to the current visa process in order to deal with possible misuse of visa-free travel.

Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, emphasized the importance of these strategies by stating, “Unfettered movement within the Schengen area is essential to our European way of life. Schengen is a well-oiled machine, but like any machine, its foundations need constant reinforcement.” Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, underlined the benefits of this digitalization, quoting, “With today’s Schengen Strategy, we will be stronger outwards to be freer inwards.”

Currently, visa procedures within the Schengen area rely heavily on paperwork, incurring costs for both travellers and Member States. Procedures vary from one Member State to another and physical visa stickers are susceptible to falsification, fraud, and theft. These issues can be dealt with introduction of digital visas.

This regulation committee will modernize two crucial aspects of the visa procedure: the digitalization of the visa sticker and the digitalization of the visa application. A single EU Online Visa application platform will be established that will introduce a range of user benefits. Key features of the online visa application platform include:

– Establishment of secure user accounts, ensuring a safeguarded environment for online application submissions and the ability to efficiently track decision outcomes.

– Enabling visa applicants to apply online and pay the visa fee uniformly, irrespective of the Schengen country they intend to visit.

– Travellers will also enjoy access to real-time updates regarding Schengen short-stay visas and the necessary procedural requirements, enhancing their preparation for seamless journeys.

– The implementation of an automated system will accurately point out the specific Schengen country responsible for evaluating visa applications, simplifying the process for those embarking on multi-nation travels.

These transformative changes are slated for full implementation by the end of 2023, promising to replace physical Schengen visa stickers with a secure digital version in the form of an encrypted 2D barcode. This innovation will also encompass long-stay visas and be extended to EU countries not yet fully applying Schengen rules, such as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus.

Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Home Affairs, supported the significance of these changes by stating “We must prioritize security and efficiency in our visa system. With the implementation of a digital visa sticker and an online application platform, we can guarantee both. The agreed regulation will help us combat fraud, protect against falsification, and simplify the process, benefiting both travellers and the European Union.”

Furthermore, a new entry-exit system is on the horizon, necessitating citizens from countries enjoying visa-free access to Schengen to register with the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). The European Commission assures that ETIAS will offer a fast and visitor-friendly process, with a high rate of application approval within minutes. The authorization will remain valid for unlimited entries over a three-year period or until the passport expires.

The new entry-exit system offers numerous advantages, including:

– Enhanced security: Identification of potential security threats and prevention of illegal immigration.

– Reduced border waiting times: Automated entry and exit procedures to minimize visitor waiting times.

– Improved data accuracy: Utilization of biometric data to enhance the precision of visitor movement records.

The Schengen visa system’s digital transformation is a turning point in European travel history, heralding a more secure, efficient, and visitor-friendly experience. These modifications will completely reshape the Schengen region as 2023 draws to a close, establishing new standards for easy travel to all of Europe’s wonderful destinations.

For more information, please contact: please contact us at +971 42087543, email us at info ( @ ) schengenvisa dot ae or visit the official website https://www.schengenvisa.ae/

