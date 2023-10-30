Impressive companies, remarkable individuals take centre stage at the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, today named the Winners and Highly Commended recipients of the 13th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.

Singapore’s finest development companies and most accomplished real estate leaders were present at the black-tie gala dinner and presentation ceremony held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore. Around 49 golden statuettes, representing a diverse array of categories, were presented at the gala event, celebrating established and up-and-coming names alike in the real estate industry.

GuocoLand earned the Best Developer award, its fourth win in this category, in addition to the Special Recognition in ESG and Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction. The company also garnered three wins for its project Lentor Modern, namely Best Integrated Development, Best Private Condo Development, and Best Private Condo Architectural Design.

UOL Group Limited, last year’s Best Developer titleholder, was named Best Residential Developer, Best Sustainable Developer, and Best Hospitality Developer. The company also gained two Special Recognitions. UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited jointly won four titles for their projects Watten House and Pinetree Hill.

Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd was named Best Lifestyle Developer while its subsidiary Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd scored four wins for the project known as The Continuum. Another subsidiary, Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd, attained a win for its project Terra Hill.

Frasers Property Singapore was another big winner of the night, scoring six wins, including Best Mixed Use Developer. Riviere, a project by Frasers Property Singapore, gained two wins, including the sought-after Best Condo Development (Singapore) award.

The sought-after Best Housing Development (Singapore) title went to Pollen Collection, a project by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. The company achieved a total of four wins, including the title of Best Landed Developer.

Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management) received the Best Commercial Developer title, plus two wins for its project Solitaire on Cecil. Da Vinci Land was meanwhile named Best Breakthrough Developer.

The Assembly Place won the title of Best Co Living Operator , buoyed by a win for the project Campus @ Telok Kurau. Eugene Lim YJ, founder and CEO, The Assembly Place, came to accept the very first Rising Star award, presented by official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg, in recognition of his impactful arrival in the real estate scene.

Tan Zhiyong, chief executive officer, MCC Singapore, also graced the celebration with his presence. He accepted the Singapore Real Estate of the Year award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine.

Tan Zhiyong said: “I am proud to be conferred the Real Estate Personality of the Year award and I would like to thank PropertyGuru for this accolade. It is my privilege to be inducted in the hall of fame for this category.”

Another big winner of the night was EL Development Pte Ltd, garnering five wins for the projects Pullman Singapore Hill Street and Blossoms By The Park.

Jeremy Williams, managing director, Marketplaces, PropertyGuru Group, said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to this year’s recipients of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), celebrating the country’s finest developers, projects, and designs. The accolades this year have been presented to established and emerging names alike in the industry, and deservedly so. With their forward-thinking, sustainable ideas and innovations, these exemplary enterprises can light the way for building the cities of tomorrow, starting with Singapore, and deliver value to property seekers.”

Jules Kay, GM of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “The style, sustainability, and smartness of Singapore’s world-leading built spaces never fail to impress. The best developments in the Lion State not only meet the needs of the property seeker, but also the greater good of the community. With a variety property types and target buyers, this year’s winning projects represent Singapore real estate at its finest: technologically sophisticated, well-integrated into the local environment, and thoughtfully designed. As part of the region’s business and tourist hub, these award-winning properties set the stage for how people will live, work, and thrive in tomorrow’s cities.”

The independent panel of judges who determined the list of awardees this year consist of Kristin Thorsteins, chairperson of the Awards in Singapore and head of partnerships – growth for APAC, IWG PLC; Annalisa Dass, director, digital strategy, EY-Parthenon; Chua Shang Chai, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Ar. Ivy Koh, deputy COO, SJ Architecture, Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd.; Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade; Tay Kah Poh, adjunct associate professor, NUS Department of Real Estate; and Wenhui Lim, partner, Spark Architects.

As official supervisor, HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan upheld the selection process’ fairness, transparency, and integrity, under the leadership of Raymond Kong and Chen Tsai-Wei Vivian.

Main country winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will be eligible to advance to the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Friday, 8 December in Bangkok, Thailand. Winners will compete for honours against their peers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as Australia, India, Japan, and China.

Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) are supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners AspirantSG, d+a Magazine, SquareRooms, and Top 10 Singapore; supporting association Singapore Estate Agents Association; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

13th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: GuocoLand

Best Residential Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Landed Developer

WINNER: Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

Best Mixed Use Developer

WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore

Best Commercial Developer

WINNER: Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)

Best Hospitality Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd

Best Sustainable Developer

WINNER: UOL Group Limited Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Da Vinci Land

Best Co Living Operator

WINNER: The Assembly Place DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Integrated Development

WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: One Bernam by HY-MCC (Bernam) Pte Ltd

Best Mega Scale Condo Development

WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Klimt Cairnhill by Low Keng Huat (S) Limited

Best Luxury Condo Development

WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Premium Condo Development

WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Development

WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia

Best Executive Condo Development

WINNER: Altura by TQS (2) Development Pte Ltd

Best Completed Private Condo Development

WINNER: Seaside Residences by Frasers Property Singapore

Best Nature Integrated Development

WINNER: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd

Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Riviere by Frasers Property Singapore

Best Landed Housing Development

WINNER: Pollen Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

Best Lifestyle Development

WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd

Best Green Development

WINNER: The LakeGarden Residences by Wing Tai Asia

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd

Best Reconstruction Project Development

WINNER: Solitaire on Cecil by Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: CT FoodNEX by Chiu Teng Group

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Mega Scale Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Premium Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Private Condo Architectural Design

WINNER: Lentor Modern by GuocoLand

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Klimt Cairnhill by Low Keng Huat (S) Limited

Best Premium Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Terra Hill by Hoi Hup Sunway Kent Ridge Pte Ltd

Best Private Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Watten House by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Mega Scale Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.

Best Premium Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Pinetree Hill by UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited

Best Private Condo Landscape Design

WINNER: Blossoms By The Park by EL Development Pte Ltd

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Pullman Singapore Hill Street by EL Development Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Pan Pacific Singapore by UOL Group Limited

Best Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Solitaire on Cecil by Solitaire Cecil Pte Ltd (TE Capital Partners and LaSalle Investment Management)

Best Co Living Space

WINNER: Campus @ Telok Kurau by The Assembly Place

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Duke Residences by The Assembly Place

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Hovoh Complete Homes by Hovoh Pte Ltd

Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design

WINNER: The Continuum by Hoi Hup Sunway Katong Pte Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Dunman by Grand Dunman Pte. Ltd.

BEST OF SINGAPORE AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Riviere by Frasers Property Singapore

Best Housing Development (Singapore)

WINNER: Pollen Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

SPECIAL AWARDS

Rising Star

WINNER: Eugene Lim YJ, Founder and CEO, The Assembly Place

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited

WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore

WINNER: GuocoLand

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore

WINNER: GuocoLand

WINNER: UOL Group Limited

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Singapore Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Tan Zhiyong, Chief Executive Officer, MCC Singapore

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS PropertyGuru’s Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region’s most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during ‘PropertyGuru Week’ in December 2023.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers2 to connect with almost 60,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn.

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between October 2022 and March 2023.

(3) Based on data between January 2023 and March 2023.

(4) Based on data between October 2022 and March 2023. PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS: General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com

Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com

Sponsorships:

Kanittha Srithongsuk, Regional Manager, Awards Sponsorship

M: +66 93 293 9794

E: kanittha@propertyguru.com

Sales & Nominations:

Alicia Loh, Awards Manager (Singapore)

M: +65 8382 0078

E: alicia@propertyguru.com.sg



Topic: Press release summary