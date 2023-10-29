Hong Kong – CSD to hold autumn fair this Saturday

CSD to hold autumn fair this Saturday *************************************



The Correctional Services Department (CSD) Sports Association will hold the CSD’s 68th Autumn Fair at the football field adjacent to Stanley Prison on November 4 (Saturday). Members of the public are welcome to attend. Admission is free.



The theme of this year’s Fair is “Promoting Chinese Culture”, under which the venue decoration, booth design and some of the handicrafts made by persons in custody will incorporate elements of Chinese culture. Visitors are welcome to wear traditional Chinese costume to attend the event.



A variety of delightful activities will be held for family enjoyment. An experience zone to promote Chinese culture will be set up in the venue, where participants can enjoy traditional Chinese sports games such as pitch-pot, mushe and diabolo in the “Traditional Chinese Sports Zone”. Moreover, designated areas for different activities including Chinese cultural games, Chinese handicraft and folk art workshops will be set up where visitors can participate in lantern riddles and Chinese zodiac games, as well as experience traditional Chinese handicrafts such as movable type printing, paper cutting, and face painting. There will also be a photo zone in the venue for visitors to try on traditional Chinese costume and take photos, and an inflatable castle slide, “Moving Great Wall”, for children to have fun.



There will be booths selling items made by persons in custody including furniture, wooden decorations, stationery, rattan products, potted plants and handicrafts. A variety of attractive performances will be featured on the day, including Chinese-style foot drill demonstrations, dragon and lion dance performances, a tai chi demonstration and performances by the CSD Dog Unit. The Civil Aid Service will also stage a motorcycle riding performance.



Renowned Cantonese opera virtuoso Joyce Koi will be the guest of honour at the event. Miss Hong Kong 2023 will also attend and will tour the booths to promote charitable and rehabilitation efforts.



The CSD Autumn Fair, a large-scale and popular public event organised by the CSD Sports Association since 1953, is now in its 68th year. After deducting costs, the funds raised from sales and donations through various channels at the Fair will go to voluntary agencies. The Fair also provides opportunities for persons in custody to contribute to the community.



The Fair will be held at the football field adjacent to Stanley Prison (99 Tung Tau Wan Road) from 10.45am to 5pm on November 4. Please visit the website (hkcsdsa.com/new/events-detail.php?events_id=11) or scan the attached QR code to obtain more information (Chinese only).



The venue can be reached via bus routes 6, 6X, 63, 73, 260 and 973, and green minibus routes 40 and 52 to the main entrance of the Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy, and from there by walking to the venue.