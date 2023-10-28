The man behind Grenada’s biggest FDI Project

In this new role, Khurelee will be responsible for overseeing Hengsheng’s worldwide sales and business development initiatives across all services and geographies. He will lead the company’s global marketing strategies and collaborate closely with regional leaders to identify new market opportunities and accelerate growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Galli to our executive team at this exciting time for Hengsheng,” said CEO Harley Hou. “His deep expertise in international business development and track record of success driving global expansion for organizations make him the ideal leader to take our global markets strategy to the next level.”

Khurelee brings over 10 years of global marketing and sales leadership experience to Hengsheng Group. He has been promoted from within the company from his previous role as the regional director of MENA region, where he significantly increased the company’s global footprint and revenues. Prior to that, Khurelee held senior international marketing positions at several leading finance and immigration firms across the Middle East and Europe.

“I am honored to join Hengsheng Group and lead the amazing global markets team,” said Khurelee. “Hengsheng has built an impressive worldwide presence, and I look forward to working closely with our worldwide employees to identify growth opportunities that further extend the company’s reach and better serve our international customers.”

Khurelee will be based out of Hengsheng Group’s global markets headquarters in Dubai.

About Hengsheng Group

HSG is a multinational integrated company, combining investment, development and commodity businesses. It is the developer and authorized distributor of the Grenada National Resort. With a global vision, an open attitude, and rapid integration into the world top tourism resort market, HSG provides high-quality and diversified one-stop services such as tourism, conferences and exhibitions, investments and citizenship by investment program for global elites.

On May 18, 2019, HSG and the Grenadian Government formally signed the cooperation agreement on the Grenada National Resort at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, which marked the official launch of the integrated resort project in the South Caribbean. For more information, visit the companies website.

###