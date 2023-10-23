iSunshare iOS Repair Genius Can Help to Downgrade iOS 17 on iPhone Now

Apple released the iOS 17 new version. And iSunshare company has considered this and given the solution to remove iOS 17 or downgrade the iPhone to iOS 16 on its software – iOS Repair Genius.

“We are amazed to see that there are so many new features on the new iOS version, such as the standby mode and live voicemail. But it is upsetting to encounter bugs, such as app crashes. Thinking most of the people will have the same experience as us, our team update the software iOS Repair Genius and improve the iOS Downgrade function to support iOS 17 downgrade to iOS 16,” said Jason Chen, one of the software developers on iSunshare company, “iSunshare iOS Repair Genius can help you to remove iOS 17 from iPhone and revert the iOS version to any signed iOS on your iPhone. Everyone can do it within clicks.”

iSunshare iOS Repair Genius truly simplifies the process of downgrading iOS on an iPhone. Besides, it can help to repair the iOS issues and get the iPhone back to normal. Here are the main features of iSunshare iOS Repair Genius:

1. Enable users to downgrade iOS to any signed iOS without iTunes.

2. Allow users to download and install the iOS beta version without a developer account.

3. Fix iOS issues within clicks, such as the iPhone stuck on the Apple logo or recovery mode.

4. Supports iOS version on all iPhone models, such as iPhone 15.

Now let’s learn how to downgrade iOS with iSunshare iOS Repair Genius:

Step 1: Download and install iSunshare iOS Repair Genius on a Windows computer, and connect your iPhone to the computer.

Step 2: Run the software, choose “iOS Upgrade/Downgrade,” and select “iOS Downgrade.”

Step 3: Click Next and then choose the signed iOS version for your iPhone. Then click Download to get the firmware.

Step 4: Click the Start button and then Yes to confirm the operation. And iOS Repair Genius will start to downgrade the iOS 17 automatically.

To uninstall iOS 17 from iPhone, iSunshare iOS Repair Genus is a good choice. For more details, check https://www.isunshare.com/ios-repair-genius/