BLVD Builders Announces Grand Opening of Its New 55+ Patio Home Community in Castle Rock

Colorado-based BLVD Builders announced that it will open for sales on Oct. 21 in its new 55+ active adult Patio Home community, Hillside at Castle Rock.

Nestled atop a hill with exclusive amenities and a lock and leave lifestyle, Hillside at Castle Rock is an intimate community of 120 low-maintenance, single-level, luxury Patio Homes within three stylish collections. The new community offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.

All homes have up to two-bay garages and full basements, with prices starting in the low-$600,000s. The Manor Collection floor plans range from 1,900 to 2,100 square feet; the Paired Homes Collection have floor plans that range from 2,000 to 2,200 square feet; and the floor plans in the Paired Villas Collection range from 2,000 to more than 2,200 square feet.

Amenities for the Hillside at Castle Rock include the exclusive Daybreak Park featuring a covered pavilion with indoor and outdoor fireplace, pickleball courts, cornhole courts, green space, sports field, and access to walking and biking trails.

The community is located just west of I-25, near Wolfensberger and Coachline Roads–close to dining, coffee shops, brew pubs, boutique shopping in downtown Castle Rock, Phillip S. Miller Park and activity center, Red Hawk Golf Club, hiking, and medical services.

“Home buyers will appreciate this collection of stunning, low-maintenance, lock and leave homes that provide plenty of time for you to enjoy the charm and vibrancy of Castle Rock and the active Colorado lifestyle that active-adults seek,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.

Front, rear, and exterior maintenance plus snow removal are included in the homeowner’s association dues. The sales center for Hillside at Castle Rock is located at 2203 Grayside Circle, Castle Rock, 80109. For more information on available home sites, visit www.BLVDbuilders.com or email Hillside@BLVDbuilders.com

About BLVD Builders

BLVD Builders is a local Denver boutique home builder founded in 2014. Its mission is building higher-quality homes, in highly sought-after places, with higher-than-average standards. BLVD Builders is estimated to generate $4.8 million in annual revenues. The company is currently building homes in Denver, Edgewater and Aurora, as well as in Hillside Crossing, a 55+ community in Castle Rock.