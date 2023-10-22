“My Voice, His Heart” wins Best Christian Non-Fiction Award from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards

In an increasingly fast-paced and interconnected world, people often find themselves yearning for a deeper sense of purpose, inner peace, and spiritual connection. In response to this universal desire, Award winning author and radio host Cathy Endebrock is excited to announce that “My Voice, His Heart: Experiencing Prayer in God’s Will” has won the award for Best Christian Non-Fiction book and was a finalist for Best Self-help, Non-Fiction.

“My Voice, His Heart” is a practical guide to unleashing the power of prayer as a transformative and deeply personal spiritual practice, culminating in a deeper relationship with God and an active prayer life. Implementing voiced prayer is a key concept in her book, as Cathy states, “Prayer is like riding a bicycle. You can read about it, you can learn about it, you can even watch other do it – but until you do it yourself, you’re missing the best part!”.

Cathy moved to the Boise, Idaho area in 2016 from Texas and brings a passion and drive to all aspects of her work. As an author and Christian radio talk show host, Cathy merges her direct but fun-loving style, excitement for scripture, and desire to help others know Jesus intimately. Her 20+ years in management and ministry give color and depth to her take on everyday topics and life’s important questions.

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders of the indie book publishing industry, including many with long careers at major publishing houses. Their love of a great read and experience in the publishing arena identify books deserving a wider audience. 2023 is the 16th year of the largest international book awards program. The aim of the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group is to promote professional standards in independent book publishing (also known as “indie” book publishing) and provide support and recognition for the independent book publishing profession.

About Lets Pray Today

Making Prayer part of every life, everyday. To encourage prayer as a primary means of living each day fully, victoriously and purposefully