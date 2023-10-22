CertNexus Releases Updated Data Science for the Business Professional (DSBIZ™) Credential

In a transformative digital landscape, the Data Science for the Business Professional (DSBIZ) credential will provide business professionals with the required knowledge to effectively lead data-driven initiatives.

CertNexus, the leading provider of vendor-neutral, emerging tech certifications and micro-credentials, has updated its Data Science for the Business Professional (DSBIZ) credential and training curriculum. DSBIZ is designed to provide the essential knowledge that business professionals require to apply data science concepts that propel organizations forward.

Data is a plentiful resource. Organizations who can select, manipulate, analyze, predict, and derive value from data have gained a significant edge. Understanding what data science is and how it can impact a business is a requirement for most professional job roles. Yet many data science projects still do not reach their full potential due to a lack of sufficient organizational knowledge regarding data.

DSBIZ is designed for business leaders, consultants, product and project managers, and other decision makers who are interested in growing the business by leveraging the power of data. DSBIZ has been updated to reflect the current state of the industry with coverage of new technologies and data science lifecycles, includes a broader emphasis on generally applicable capabilities for data in many contexts, and provides participants with actionable skills they can apply as participants in or leaders of data projects in their workplaces.

“Data is no longer a byproduct of business, it is a core asset to the success of almost every organization,” said Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus. “DSBIZ is intended to increase the necessary knowledge so business professionals can positively impact their organization’s data initiatives.

DSBIZ is offered globally through CertNexus’ Authorized Training Partners, counting two hundred in over fifty countries. Upon the successful completion of the assessment, an individual will earn the CertNexus DSBIZ credential validating their knowledge to participate in and lead generative AI projects.

