Rockwell Time Introduces Halloween Theme Watch Collection

Custom watch designer and manufacturer based in Woods Cross, UT, expands design options to include Halloween colors and spooky graphics in honor of the holiday.

Well-known for their durable, large-face watches, Rockwell Time believes in providing customers with stylish options that make a statement. Rockwell watches are designed with adventure, exploration, and excitement in mind and are a popular choice among fashion trendsetters and entertainment icons. With the introduction of its Halloween collection, Rockwell provides one more way for customers to customize their style by adding a Halloween-themed timepiece to their collection.

For the past 16 years, Rockwell Time has been designing and manufacturing watches strong enough to withstand the toughest activities. Their chunky watches are durable and incorporate innovative movement and battery technology that makes them accurate and dependable timepieces. Backed by an industry-leading two-year warranty against manufacturing defects, Rockwell watches are a safe investment. The customizable bands make these watches an excellent corporate or personal gift option.

With public participation in Halloween activities increasing each year since the pandemic. Many anticipate that in 2023, festivities will return to pre-pandemic levels. This increase in celebratory behaviors will increase demand for and spending on decorations, costumes, candy, and other wearable accessories.

“We are thrilled to see the excitement around Halloween growing once more,” stated Rich Eggett, Founder of Rockwell Time. “Rockwell was founded on the idea of living unrivaled, which is why we sell big face watches, with big personalities, that allow you to lead your big lifestyle without worrying about breaking your watch. Rockwell watches are made to survive it all. And this year, we are going all out with our Halloween watch collection.”

While many know Rockwell for their popular 50mm Square and Coliseum watches, Rockwell Time offers more than 30 unique watch styles. Many timepieces in their collection feature emblems of military branches and other patriotic symbols. Their spooky Halloween collection includes top-selling watches in orange and black with accents in red, black, and green. The graphics include traditional Halloween monsters as well as jack-o-lantern faces, skeletons, and ghosts.

To learn more about the features that make watches from Rockwell Time unique or shop their collection of custom watches and sunglasses, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

