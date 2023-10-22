Hong Kong – Mountaineering Safety Promotion Day successfully held (with photos)

Mountaineering Safety Promotion Day successfully held (with photos) *******************************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the Mountaineering Safety Promotion Day 2023 with various government departments and mountaineering organisations today (October 22) at MacPherson Playground in Mong Kok to enhance public awareness of hiking safety with a view to reducing accidents arising from mountaineering activities.



The event was opened with a speech by the Director of Fire Services, Mr Andy Yeung. Other officiating guests included the Commissioner of Police, Mr Siu Chak-yee; the Commissioner of the CAS, Mr Lo Yan-lai; the Chief Staff Officer of the CAS, Mr Leung Kwun-hong, as well as representatives from the Security Bureau; the Government Flying Service; the Auxiliary Medical Service; the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department; the Office of the Communications Authority; the Hong Kong Observatory; the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and various mountaineering organisations.



At the ceremony, Mr Yeung also presented certificates to those who had successfully completed the Mountain Casualty Handling Course.



Apart from game booths to promote mountaineering safety, a wide range of mountaineering equipment, such as digital maps, watches used for recording rescuer locations, high-resolution live broadcasting cameras and the Unmanned Aircraft System, was showcased. In addition, there were technique demonstrations of mountain search and rescue and handling of injured persons by the CAS members to enhance public understanding of mountain rescue work.



Other highlights included a rescue demonstration by the Fire Services Department rescue dogs and a performance by police dogs. A recruitment exercise of the CAS adult members was also conducted at the event.

