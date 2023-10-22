Hong Kong – Hong Kong movies make waves in Montreal

Hong Kong movies make waves in Montreal (with photos) *****************************************************



The “Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema” film festival in Montreal, Canada, sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and supported by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (Toronto) (Toronto ETO), showcased a selection of six Hong Kong films in Montreal, Canada, from October 20 to 22 (Montreal time). All the movies were Montreal premieres.

The Toronto ETO hosted a reception on the opening night before the screening of “Over My Dead Body” to kick-start the film festival on October 20 (Montreal time), with the presence of the Acting Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Montreal, Mr Zhang Heng; Hong Kong director Kelvin Shum; actor Wong You-nam; actresses Jennifer Yu and Angel Lam; and about 50 guests from the local film, cultural and business sectors.

The Director of the Toronto ETO, Ms Emily Mo, briefed the audience that Hong Kong stands as a unique East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchanges. “The HKSAR Government has undertaken remarkable efforts to promote the film industry by funding filmmaking, as well as talent development and attraction,” said Ms Mo.

She added that there are new initiatives aimed at promoting content development for streaming platforms, etc. “We are always proud of our filmmakers for putting Hong Kong into the spotlight at international film festivals,” Ms Mo added.

Noting that it is the first time since the pandemic that a group of gifted young filmmakers from Hong Kong have graced Canadian soil for a special film gathering, Ms Mo said that Montreal is a perfect location for “Making Waves” as it is a city where art and cultural vibes are in the air.

The three-day touring film programme presented six Hong Kong movies to Montreal audiences, namely “Over My Dead Body”, “Lonely Eighteen”, “In Broad Daylight”, “Deliverance”, “Lost Love” and “The Narrow Road”. Question and answer sessions were held, where Hong Kong creative talent engaged with local audiences.

“Making Waves” is a captivating film programme presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society and CreateHK, in collaboration with the Asian Pop-Up Cinema in Chicago, at its Montreal stop. The programme has already toured 15 international cities since last year, shining a spotlight on the dynamic works of Hong Kong filmmakers.