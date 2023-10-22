Hong Kong – Liquor Licensing Board to meet on Tuesday

Liquor Licensing Board to meet on Tuesday *****************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Liquor Licensing Board:

The Liquor Licensing Board (LLB) will meet on Tuesday (October 24) to consider an application for renewal of liquor licence.

The application is:



New Territories:

—————

“Kam Wing Restaurant” in Tuen Mun

The meeting will be held at 9.45am in the conference room, Room 102, 1/F, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai. Members of the public are welcome to attend.