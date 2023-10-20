Seiffert Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Seiffert Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2023, Seiffert Insurance Agency was created by owner Anthony Seiffert, who has seven years of insurance industry experience. The full-service agency is located at 4031 Riverdell Dr. in Wentzville, Mo. Seiffert Insurance Agency specializes in home, auto and life insurance.

“Valley Insurance Agency Alliance provides great value to my agency,” said Seiffert Insurance Agency owner Anthony Seiffert. “VIAA has relationships with carriers that I would never be able to create without their help, and these partnerships will give me the opportunity to build a strong business.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.

For more information about Seiffert Insurance Agency, call (636) 489-0449.