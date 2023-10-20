Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility

Alex Ihrke, Tom Flannigan, Matt Haugen and Nathan Gottlieb are pleased to announce the sale of StoreYour Self Storage in Delano, MN. The facility is comprised of 26,812 rentable square feet of drive up storage and 11,400 square feet of leased commercial industrial space. The property sits on 3.2 acres right off of Highway 12. StoreYour Self Storage sold to a local owner looking to grow their presence in the Minnesota market. Ihrke and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and procured the Buyer.

Alex, Tom, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.