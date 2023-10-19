Hong Kong – Complete and return requisition forms today

Complete and return requisition forms today *******************************************



The Rating and Valuation Department (RVD) issued letters today (October 19) to remind rates and/or Government rent payers who have not yet responded to the requisition form (R1A) issued to them in August to complete and return the form to the RVD immediately. The rental information collected will be used for assessing rateable values for the next general revaluation.

“Whether premises are vacant, let or owner-occupied, rates and/or Government rent payers should complete and return the form once received. They can complete and submit the e-form by using the Electronic Submission of Forms service provided on the RVD’s website (www.rvd.gov.hk),” a spokesman for the RVD said.

Under the Rating Ordinance or the Government Rent (Assessment and Collection) Ordinance, any person who knowingly makes a false statement or refuses to furnish any of the particulars specified in the form commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a respective maximum fine of $25,000 or $10,000, and an additional fine equivalent to three times the amount of rates and/or Government rent undercharged.

Rates and/or Government rent payers are reminded to affix sufficient postage if they return the form by post to ensure timely and successful postal delivery.