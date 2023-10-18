Beach Please: Successfully concluded 300 Weeks of Environmental Dedication!

‘Beach Please’ has successfully concluded its 300th week of unwavering environmental commitment with a special clean-up event at Mithi River Bank in Mahim, backed by young actors Saiee Manjrekar & Gauri Ingawale who were happy to join the drive.

Environmentalist Malhar Kalambe was united with 350 volunteers and students that came forward and supported the river clean up drive. This initiative aimed to support the environmental cause and the increasing involvement of youth in environmental initiatives.

Expressing his joy, Malhar Kalambe, Founder of Beach Please expressed his mission saying , “We don’t want to protect the environment. We want to create an environment where the environment does not require protection.” While recognizing the significance of clean-up efforts, Malhar emphasizes their role as an important tool for sensitizing and mobilizing the masses toward enduring change. The 300-week beach cleanup campaign was successfully completed with steadfast environmental commitment, reaching a signficant milestone and encouraging Malhar’s mission for the country and the youth.