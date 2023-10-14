Supercharge Your Financial Management with Pinnacle AI CRM’s Enhanced QuickBooks Integration

Key Features and Benefits

Automated Sales Receipt Creation: For existing customers, if a transaction is processed with an email ID that matches a customer in QBO, a sales receipt will be updated corresponding to that customer inside QBO.

New Customer Accommodation: If the customer does not exist in QBO, a new customer will be created against the email ID with which the transaction is processed, and a sales receipt will be generated.

Enhanced Financial Management: Ensure automated and accurate tracking of transactions with the auto-creation of sales receipts, navigating through financial data with ease and maintaining clear, automated records.

How It Works

For Existing Customers: If a transaction is processed with an email ID that matches a customer in QBO, a sales receipt will be updated corresponding to that customer inside QBO.

For New Customers: If the customer does not exist in QBO, a new customer will be created against the email ID with which the transaction is processed, and a sales receipt will be generated.

Note: Invoice payments will not generate a sales receipt inside QBO as of now. However, an invoice sync is in development and will be available in the immediate next release.

How to Connect Your QuickBooks Account

Businesses can connect their QuickBooks account by navigating to Account Settings > Integrations in Pinnacle AI CRM. This enhancement will automatically be applicable for businesses who already have their QBO account connected without any additional steps required.

About Pinnacle AI

Pinnacle AI is dedicated to delivering innovative CRM solutions that empower businesses to enhance their customer relationship management and marketing strategies. With a suite of innovative tools and features, Pinnacle AI enables businesses to navigate the digital landscape with ease, ensuring they remain at the forefront of customer engagement and satisfaction.

For further information, please visit Pinnacle AI.

###