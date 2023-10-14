Michigan IT Firm Launches Proactive Monitoring System

KinetixManage Managed IT services plan includes:

1. Tailored Packages KinetixManage offers 100% custom packages for any budget.

2. Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) Protection from natural disasters, hardware failure, or human error.

3. Remote Monitoring Round-the-clock monitoring of your computers and network.

4. Help Desk Support Support lines answered by live local Kinetix employees.

5. Secure Managed Firewall Protects Internal and Remote workers from phishing scams, Malware, ransomware, and other threats.

6. Cloud Solutions Cloud backup service protection for emails, local servers, and email solutions including Malware, AntiSPAM, and Email Encryption gateway services.

Kinetix first developed this feature by comprising different components of IT software that can provide maximum security and network protection while still offering world-class customer support and affordability. It was designed with preventative care in mind so owners can avoid serious disasters and ensure continuity of service While no two businesses have the same needs, a risk assessment by the experts at Kinetix can pinpoint a companys exact needs and administer a quote accordingly.

Kinetix, CEO and Founder Randall Goodfellow stated, We are ecstatic about providing an affordable IT solution like KinetixManage so that Michigan companies can concentrate on their clients and building their business. He added, Our mission is to help businesses profit through IT.

Founded in 1991, Kinetix has evolved to become a Michigan leader in Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity protection, and VoIP Telecom services. With offices in Sparta, MI, and Canton, MI, Kinetix provides solutions and support to hundreds of businesses and organizations throughout the state and beyond.

###