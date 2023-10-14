KIB Partners with Vizient for 20th Annual Community Day

On Oct. 10, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 24 Vizient, Inc. employee volunteers to Trinity View Park, 2221 E. State Highway 356, for the company’s 20th annual “Community Day” event. The volunteers gave a fresh look to the fencing and pavilion near the newly installed playscape by brightening the structures with a fresh coat of paint. The group’s combined efforts accounted for a total of 72 volunteer service hours.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-owned healthcare company in the nation, is headquartered in Irving. Community Day is a company-wide initiative, which encourages employees to participate in service projects with nonprofits in the areas where they work. Vizient employees worked with more than 100 organizations in 42 cities across the country for Community Day.

KIB has been a community partner since 2009, and Vizient employee volunteers have completed projects throughout the city which have made a lasting and positive impact on the visual appearance of many Irving parks.

“Keep Irving Beautiful is proud to have been chosen as a Vizient community partner again this year,” said KIB board member Rachel Moon. “Community Day is an event we always look forward to, and we really enjoy seeing many of the same volunteers sign up for the KIB team year after year. They are a great group to work with, and always go above and beyond whatever is asked of them.”

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.