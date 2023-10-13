Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital Celebrates Expanded Emergency Depart to Better Serve Patients

Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital is opening its renovated and expanded ED to ensure high-quality emergency medical care for Box Elder County residents

Emergency medicine clinicians, hospital leaders, caregivers, and community leaders marked the official opening of the newly renovated and expanded Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital emergency department yesterday with a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility that prioritizes patient comfort, safety, and quality of care for Box Elder County and surrounding area patients.

“With this expansion, it is our hope and focus that the more than 7,000 residents in need of emergency care each year, will recognize the improved facility and more efficient processes that are focused on best serving our patients,” said Brandon Vonk, Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital administrator. “It is always the expectation of our patients to be seen quickly, and with our additional triage rooms, we are better positioned to meet these expectations.”

The renovations and expansion took five months and includes two new large triage rooms, re-designed patient flow areas, a larger waiting room, an outdoor courtyard with seating, new restrooms, and storage areas.

Intermountain Bear River Hospital has also recently added a new Wound Care Clinic, which can speed up the wound healing process and greatly decrease the risk of infection and complications with Intermountain Health’s team-based approach.

The Wound Care Clinic provides convenient coordination of care, access to advanced medical technologies, and experienced providers trained in all aspects of wound care management putting patients on the path to healing.

Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital is a Level IV Trauma Center and is integrated with Intermountain’s Life Flight air ambulance and Telehealth Hospital.

“When Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital opened in 2009 it was designed to expand in size and complexity as required to meet the needs of our growing community over the next 50 years,” said Vonk. “This new emergency department expansion does just that.”

For more information, please see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/bear-river-valley-hospital.

