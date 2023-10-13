Anglican Diocese of All Nations (ADoAN) to Move Diocesan Pro

The Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Austin (TGSACA), Travis County is named Diocesan Pro-Cathedral of Anglican Diocese of All Nations (ADoAN)

The Anglican Diocese of All Nations (ADOAN) is excited to announce that the Diocesan Bishop has made The Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Austin, Travis County the Diocesan Pro-Cathedral. The Diocesan Cathedral, St Francis Cathedral will remain in El Paso, Texas while the Pro-cathedral will be in Austin. The Diocesan Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Felix Orji OSB announced this during his Bishop’s address at the diocesan Synod held in El Paso on October 13, 2023, as part of a two-day Annual Diocesan synod that started on October 12 and ended on October 14, 2023.

Travis County is centrally located in southern central Texas, between San Antonio and Dallas–Fort Worth. The western part of the county is characterized by the karst topography of the Texas Hill Country, while the eastern part exhibits the fertile plains and farmlands of the Blackland Prairie. The Colorado River meanders through the county from west to east, forming a series of man-made lakes (Lake Travis, Lake Austin, and Lady Bird Lake). These locations already attract visitors to Austin, Travis County all year round.

Beaconing on its central location and visitor friendliness of Austin, Travis County, ADOAN plans to host major diocesan events in Austin to attract attendees from all over the United States, Canada, and other locations around the world. The new status of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church as Pro-cathedral will be beneficial for local businesses in Travis County – [increase in travel-related revenue.]

The ADOAN is a member of the Anglicans in North American Anglican Communion (ACNA) and comprises parishes in American states, Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico, Washington, and in Canada provinces, Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Furthermore, The Rt. Rev Dr. Orji noted that ADOAN’s choice of Austin will aid in sharing our mission: being a fellowship of Christian believers whose mission is to make disciples of all nations by preaching the biblical gospel, teaching God’s Word faithfully, and supporting one another in this mission and ministry of the Church to the glory of God alone.

For more information please contact us at: (512) 900-5862

Or visit our website: www.adoan.org