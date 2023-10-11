World Sight Day 2023: Step-by-step easy eye exercises to improve eyesight, reduce strain

Information sourced from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness reveals that approximately 285 million people worldwide endure low vision and blindness, with a significant 39 million facing complete blindness. World Sight Day serves as a powerful reminder that healthy vision is a precious gift we should never take for granted. In our increasingly digital world, where screens and devices dominate our daily lives, this day assumes an even more critical role. It strives to shed light on the pressing need for accessible and quality eye healthcare. This year the focus is on promoting awareness in the workplace for eye health and encouraging employers to introduce eye health initiatives as standard practice to promote habits that are geared towards improving the well-being, safety, and productivity of millions of employees.

There are a number of easy exercises that can be performed to reduce strain and even improve eyesight, and are feasible to be performed anywhere, anytime.

Palming:

A yogic exercise, palming involves relaxing muscles around the eyes to reduce strain and fatigue. Rub your hands together to warm them and then place the palm of each hand over the respective cheekbone with your eyes closed. Cup your hands over the eyes and breathe deeply for 3-5 minutes.

Blinking:

Spending time interacting with screens and digital devices causes are blink rate to slow down and cause dryness. Conscious blinking helps restore the tear film which moisturizes our eyes. It is as simple as closing the eyes, holding them for 2-3 seconds, and then opening them up again.

The 20-20-20 rule:

Again, to prevent strain caused by digital devices; in every 20 minutes of exposure simply look away at something that is around 20 feet away for 20 seconds. By using this technique paired with the ones mentioned previously, one can significantly help decrease ocular fatigue.

Eye Roll:

Rolling eyes gently from one direction to the other and then back again also significantly helps in reducing tension and soreness in the ocular region.

While these exercises can help reduce eye strain and provide short-term vision benefits, it is always advised to regularly get an eye checkup or professional opinion if you are struggling with ocular problems.