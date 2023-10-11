Adani Kattupalli Port inaugurated the Desiltation of Boat Parking Areas at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar village

Adani Kattupalli Port inaugurated the Desiltation of Boat Parking Areas at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar Village. The initiative will provide adequate basic infrastructure facilities benefiting 346 families from the 14 fishermen villages. The pooja was done by Mr. Sudip Dasgupta, CEO – Adani Kattupalli & Ennore Port in the presence of the community members, traditional leaders, and panchayat administration. Adani Kattupalli Port dedicated to community and societal development, and this initiative provides an assistance to underprivileged people.

This is a significant challenge for fishermen during the monsoon periods and natural disasters when safeguarding their boats, which are crucial for their livelihood. The displacement and damage caused by heavy rain and unforeseen disasters can have a significant impact on their ability to earn a living. Community support and government initiatives can play a vital role in helping them protect their boats and recover from such challenges. The low water levels and silt deposition in boat parking areas from February to mid-October are indeed challenging for fishermen. Having to physically push and park their boats under such conditions can lead to injuries and additional hardships. It’s crucial for local authorities and communities to address these issues by dredging or maintaining the parking areas, ensuring the safety and well-being of the fishermen.

The Panchayat & traditional leaders of Satthankuppam, Gunangkuppam, Thirumalainagar, Sembasipalli, LightHouse Nadukuppam, Vairavankuppam, Pasiyavaram, Kulathumedu, Edamani Kuppam, Edamani Colony, Israel Nagar, Karimanal, Karayar Kuppam and Rahmad Nagar have approached Adani Kattupalli Port to help them in desilting their boat parking areas. Considering the needs of fishermen communities and to support their livelihood, Adani Kattupalli Port came forward to support the fishermen’s through its CSR programs.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Kattupalli management said, “This initiative is a progressive step undertaken by Adani Kattupalli Port as part of its community welfare initiative. The port had received a requisition from the villages for the inauguration of the desiltation of boat parking project at Satthankuppam and Thirumalainagar village. This project will benefit to 346 families of the 14 fishermen villages and this will provide the right facilities to local people to organize social and personal events without facing the trouble of travelling. We are extremely delighted to be a part of the village’s growth & happiness.”