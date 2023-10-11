Marc Y. Tasse, Strategic Advisor on Governance, Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa to Speak at TKG’s Understanding Ethics in Accounting

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/understanding-ethics-in-accounting-cpe/

About Marc Y. Tass

Mr. Tass is an investigative and forensic accountant who has experience investigating and advising companies on alleged corruption, fraud, financial misconduct, and breach of fiduciary duty. As an Anti-Corruption Ethics and Compliance expert, he provides services as Independent Corporate Monitor and Independent Corporate Auditor.

An award-winning lecturer in the MBA program at the Telfer School of Management and in the Common Law Section at the University of Ottawas Faculty of Law, his current research focuses on the actual and potential effects of allegations of corruption and improper financial reporting on publicly traded companies market capitalization.

About Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa

The Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa, located in the heart of Ottawa, is the proud academic home of some 4,300 students, 200 faculty members, and over 30,000 alumni.

At Telfer, everything we do, from teaching to research to policy advice, is firmly aligned with helping Canada reach its potential. We believe that better business practice means a better Canada and that a better Canada means a better world.

Our distinctive programs include Bachelor of Commerce, MBA, MHA, Executive MHA, Executive MBA, PhD and MSc programs.

Our professors, through their research work, take on the issues faced by todays leaders and managers, particularly in our four strategic areas of impact: Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Strategic Management; Globalization, Governance, and Sustainability, Health Systems Innovation and Management; and Thriving Organizations and Societies.

The Telfer School of Management is accredited by AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS, CPA Ontario, UN PRME, and HRPAO.

Event Summary

To maintain the trust and integrity of the financial industry, its essential for accounting professionals to be well-versed in ethical principles and prepared to manage challenging circumstances. However, with the increasing complexity of accounting regulations and the growing scrutiny of financial activities, understanding ethics in accounting has become more important than ever before.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will provide an in-depth discussion on the role of ethics in accounting practices. Speakers, among other things, will offer best practices and strategies in light of recent developments concerning ethical standards.

Key topics include:

The Importance of Ethics in Accounting

Ethical Standards: Recent Developments in the U.S. and Abroad

Addressing Ethical Dilemmas & Challenges

Mitigating Red Flags

Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

Contact:

Therese Lumbao

Director, Member Services

The Knowledge Group, LLC

info ( @ ) theknowledgegroup dot org

###