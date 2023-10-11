Judy L. Woods, Of Counsel, Krieg DeVault LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Understanding Ethics in Accounting LIVE Webcast

For further details, please visit:

Judy L. Woods is a member of Krieg DeVault, LLPs Litigation Group and serves on the firms Professional Standards Committee. She focuses on complex commercial and bet the company litigation, including antitrust, class actions, shareholder and corporate governance disputes, international contracts, finance and business disputes, False Claims Act, fraud, RICO, and other business disputes. Prior to her entry into private law practice, Ms. Woods was employed as a strategic planning officer for a large national bank where she worked on bank mergers and acquisitions as well as strategic planning for all bank departments. Ms. Woods also worked for a private accounting firm, supervising fraud and abuse and compliance audit teams, particularly for organizations with Department of Labor contracts.

Krieg DeVault is a full-service law firm with 7 regional offices and a diversified commercial law practice that encompasses more than 30 areas of service. For clients throughout the Midwest and across the country, Krieg DeVault provides practical legal advice that takes in the big picture without losing sight of the details. The firm is a recognized leader in areas such as commercial and civil litigation, banking and financial services, health care law, corporate and securities law, employment law and employee benefits, creditors rights and bankruptcy, public finance, municipal law, environmental, real estate, internal and governmental investigations, non-profit, education law, sports law, governmental relations, construction, tax and insurance law, as well as other fields.

To maintain the trust and integrity of the financial industry, its essential for accounting professionals to be well-versed in ethical principles and prepared to manage challenging circumstances. However, with the increasing complexity of accounting regulations and the growing scrutiny of financial activities, understanding ethics in accounting has become more important than ever before.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders will provide an in-depth discussion on the role of ethics in accounting practices. Speakers, among other things, will offer best practices and strategies in light of recent developments concerning ethical standards.

The Importance of Ethics in Accounting

Ethical Standards: Recent Developments in the U.S. and Abroad

Addressing Ethical Dilemmas & Challenges

Mitigating Red Flags

Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

