EZFIX Appliance Repair: Celebrating Nearly 5 Years of Excellence in Newmarket

Newmarket, Ontario – EZFIX Appliance Repair, a trusted and established appliance repair service provider originally hailing from Newmarket, is proud to announce its continued commitment to serving Aurora, Newmarket, and surrounding communities.

Founded in Newmarket nearly five years ago, EZFIX Appliance Repair has been a reliable source of appliance repair services. While they relocated their offices to Aurora over the past year, they will always consider Newmarket their home. With a strong client base in Newmarket, EZFIX Appliance Repair is deeply rooted in the community.

Maria, spokesperson for EZFIX Appliance Repair, stated, “We are excited to reaffirm our dedication to appliance repair Newmarket area, our home for nearly five years. Our team remains steadfast in providing top-tier appliance repair services to our valued clients, many of whom have been with us from the very beginning.”

In addition to their strong community ties, EZFIX Appliance Repair is pleased to offer exclusive promotions to their customers:

New Customer Offer: Receive $25 off your service when you book online for the first time.

Returning Customer Special: Enjoy a 15% discount when you book your service online as a returning customer.

Moreover, EZFIX Appliance Repair is thrilled to announce that they have received several prestigious awards, showcasing their dedication to excellence:

NewmarketToday Reader Favourites 2023 Award: Recognized as the top choice in the category of “Appliance Repair and Service” by the Newmarket community.

HomeStars Winner of Best of Awards 2023: Awarded five times, demonstrating their consistent commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

HomeStars Winner of Best of the Best 2023: Honored with this prestigious title twice, solidifying their status as leaders in the industry.

EZFIX Appliance Repair is committed to delivering exceptional appliance repair services in Newmarket, and beyond. With a team of experienced technicians and a history of excellence, they continue to be the go-to choice for appliance repair needs in the region.

For more information about EZFIX Appliance Repair and their services, please visit www.ezfixappliance.ca/appliance-repair-newmarket-on

About EZFIX Appliance Repair

EZFIX Appliance Repair is a reputable appliance repair service provider with strong roots in Newmarket, Ontario. With a dedicated team of professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, they have been serving the Aurora and Newmarket communities for nearly five years. Their excellence has been recognized with multiple awards, including the NewmarketToday Reader Favourites 2023 Award and multiple HomeStars Best of Awards.

Originally published at https://presssynergy.com/newsroom/ezfix-appliance-repair-celebrating-nearly-5-years-of-excellence-in-newmarket/