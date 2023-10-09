Paytm’s e-commerce arm launched Super Saver Weekend offers on Paytm se ONDC Network

Paytm E-commerce Private Limited (PEPL) has announced Super Saver Weekend offers on Paytm se ONDC Network, offering users up to ₹150 discount on all products with free delivery. The company, a leading buyer app on the ONDC Network, has been growing exponentially, offering 200+ brands across different categories.

On Paytm ONDC Food, users can get a flat discount of ₹150, including free delivery. Similarly, on Grocery, Electronics, Fashion & Accessories, and Home & Kitchen Essentials, users can avail ₹125 off on a minimum order value of ₹250. This offer is applicable across India and valid till 31st October. Additionally, Paytm is offering a flat 10% discount on electronics worth ₹1,000 and above. Paytm was the first to go live on the ONDC Network and launched Paytm se ONDC Network on the Paytm app powered by PEPL.

Announcing these offers, a Spokesperson of PPEL said, “As the most popular buyer app on the ONDC Network, we enable users to seamlessly shop, revamping their online retail experience with amazing offers across top brands. With this Super Saver Weekend discount sale, we aim to offer a wide variety of products at affordable prices to our users.”

Paytm E-commerce has recently partnered with the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to offer low-priced groceries, including onions and pulses, through Paytm Se ONDC Network catering to more than 100 pin codes in Delhi. Chana Dal is now available at ₹120 per 2 kg, while onions are at ₹50 per 2 kg. Users can also enjoy a flat ₹125 discount on Aashirvaad Atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Savlon soaps, and Classmate stationery products, and a flat ₹100 discount on orders above ₹200 using the ‘WELCOME100’ code.

Backed by the Government of India, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has been created to democratize the existing ecommerce ecosystem of the country. Since its launch in Bengaluru, ONDC has expanded its presence to Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Hyderabad, Bagalkot and Lucknow. Paytm is a frontrunner in ONDC and is live across categories like Food & Beverage, Grocery, Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Electronics, Health & Wellness, and Beauty & Personal care.