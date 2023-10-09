India Emerged as a key player at Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023

The Abu Dhabi Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023 took place at Abu Dhabi witnessed India’s emergence as a key player, emphasizing innovation and strengthening global collaboration within the energy sector.

The panel delved into the complex challenges confronting industries, particularly those with substantial emissions footprints, in their quest to achieve ambitious climate objectives. The panel members unanimously shared insights into the pivotal role of cross-sector collaborations in addressing these challenges and facilitating the decarbonization of the value chain.



Speaking at the strategic conference’s panel discussion on “Cross-sector partnerships: overcoming barriers to reduce emissions”

Mr. Vijay Nirani, Founder & Managing Director, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited shed light on the pivotal role played by the Government policies in shaping the bioenergy sector and emphasized on India’s remarkable progress towards emerging as a global energy hub. He said, “The Global Biofuels Alliance symbolizes a golden bridge leading towards the realization of national and global objectives concerning energy emissions reduction and the pursuit of net-zero aspirations. India’s three key priorities that are pivotal for the success of biofuels worldwide are identifying high-potential markets, accelerating technology deployment, and fostering consensus on sustainability frameworks.”

“Representing the Indian sugar sector now begun to be known as the bioenergy hub, it’s unimaginable that with the robust policies by the Government our involvement spans beyond production of sugar. It encompasses a diversified product portfolio spanning manufacture of sugar, alcohol, cogeneration power, ethanol, isobutanol, methane, CO2, and green hydrogen— indeed an establishment of a sustainable green economy. I am proud to share that TruAlt Bioenergy stands as a beacon of effective policy execution, achievements in biomass generation and its utilization for biofuel production. As a stakeholder, the story doesn’t just end there at profitability, our operational framework provides an illustrative example of approach that extends beyond procuring crops from farmers to fuelling their tractors through the residue of sugarcane and providing organic fermented manure to enrich soil quality. We are deeply committed to facilitating farmers’ transition into thriving entrepreneurs.” Nirani further added.

Discussing the prospects of cross-sector partnerships in addressing emission reduction barriers Vijay affirmed, “It is imperative for companies like TruAlt Bioenergy and many present here to secure market access across various international landscapes to together overcome barriers to reduce emissions and achieve net zero. Such partnerships will discover prospects and opportunities that will unlock new value in an evolving energy landscape beyond meeting global targets, fostering business growth, discovering new products, solutions, technologies and much more.”

The panel discussion, moderated by Mr. Pattabi Seshadri, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Global Leader, Energy Practice at BCG, featured a distinguished lineup of industry leaders, including:

Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director, TruAlt Bioenergy Limited

Vartika Shukla, Chairman and Managing Director, Engineers India Limited

Ibrahim N Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer, ADNOC

Philippe Roodhooft, EVP Joint Venture and Growth Projects, Borealis

The panel conversation provided invaluable insights into industry collaboration strategies and the critical steps necessary to address the formidable challenges of the energy transition, particularly the imperative to decarbonize industries with significant emissions.