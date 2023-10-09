Bharti Foundation extends support to Umroi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya to launch FLN Classroom

In pursuit of holistic development of children and with the aim to improve the foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) in the students during formative years, Bharti Foundation has extended its support to Umroi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya in launching FLN classroom. The classroom has been integrated with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to lead teaching and learning through a modern and practical approach.

The classroom was officially inaugurated by Smt. Mary Lynrah (State Pedagogy Coordinator, SEMAM-SSA & DSEL), Smt. P. L. Nonglait (DSEO, Ri-Bhoi), Shri. Vincent Nanglang (SDSEO & DMC, Ri-Bhoi), Shri. Ansumon Gogoi (Project Coordinator, Bharti Foundation Meghalaya), Shri. S. Kharshandi (Asst. Professor, Shillong College) and Smt. Ellika Synrem (BMC, Bhoirymbong Block, Ri-Bhoi).

Umroi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School is widely recognized in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya as a prominent education centre for its exceptional education standards and a diverse range of co-curricular activities. The FLN classroom in the school is meant to ignite enthusiasm in the children, motivating them to actively engage and strive for the best knowledge achievable through education within the school. Bharti Foundation has been supporting the school in various co-scholastic areas, especially through the clubs in the school. Some of the clubs such as literacy clubs, eco and youth clubs, art and culture, and science and innovation clubs enable the students to actively take part in learning through hands-on activities and explore their potential and talents.