Optoma unveils dynamic 4K UHD laser projector UHZ50+ in Black colour at What Hi-Fi 2023 in Bangalore

Optoma, world’s No.1 DLP projector brand and a leading designer of projection products is all set to enthral its customers with launch of its dynamic true 4K UHD laser home cinema projector UHZ50+ in black colour on 6th October at What Hi-Fi 2023 Show in Bangalore. Featuring HDR capability, rich blacks, multiple smart features to support today’s streaming and gaming requirements. The projector comes with a long-lasting Laser engine with life span of up to 30,000 hours; IP6X certified optical design.

The What Hi-Fi (WHF) is one of most preferred shows in India for audio-video and its stakeholders including consumer tech manufacturers, industry professional, dealer, audiophile and shoppers.

With DuraCore Laser technology, UHZ50+ is able to deliver longer-lasting and excellent performance at true 4K UHD resolution with high brightness at 3,000 lumens and 2,700,000:1 contrast. UHZ50+ also comes with the upgraded Smart Home features including Optoma Marketplace, File Manager, Creative Cast, and connectivity with voice assistants, offering the comprehensive home entertainment experience. The Smart projector comes with a Google & Netflix certified Android TV dongle from Hako mini.

The projector is capable to reproduce 125% Rec 709 colours, PureMotion MEMC delivers judder free motion videos. With the ability to implement 4-corner adjustment, 2D keystone correction, vertical lens shift, powered 1.3x zoom, and warping at 3*3 matrix, UHZ50 is also perfectly easy to install in any room at home, or to create a simulation scenario.

Speaking about the launch of the most awaited innovative products, Mr. Vijay Sharma, Country Head-India, Optoma Corporation said, “We are thrilled to launch UHZ50+ the new version of the popular UHZ series. We decided to launch the projector at the What Hi-Fi Show 2023 because this is a perfect platform to unveil innovative products for tech enthusiasts. UHZ50+ is the new addition to our existing home cinema portfolio and with this projector, we aim to deliver astonishing content with high contrast, perfect colour combination to our customers”.

