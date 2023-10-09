Laverne Moore’s Newly Released “Standing on the Shoulders of Legends” is an Enjoyable Collection of Over Fifty Biographical Works

“Standing on the Shoulders of Legends”: a unique and informative reading experience. “Standing on the Shoulders of Legends” is the creation of published author Laverne Moore, a native of New Orleans who graduated from Dillard University and has a master’s degree from San Francisco State University in education administration. Prior to retirement, she was a school site principal and a district administrator in Oakland Schools. She currently resides in Richmond, California, has two adult children, and a sister she raised, as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

Moore shares:

“Civil Rights Activists and Politicians,

An old saying. . . Without them (trailblazers) there would be no us, and without their courage and sacrifices, many civil rights and politicians’ careers might have been thrown under the bus. A dynamic group of politicians and civil rights activists, who just wanted to make sure that people’s rights would not be abused, denied, or dismissed.

Music Genres,

This gifted and talented group of musicians are well known in the music game, they sing many genres of music and each of them has a famous name. There’s Aretha, Bill, and Bobby, Fats, Ma Rainey and Marvin Gaye, Mahalia, Mary, and Michael Jackson, R&B, soul, and gospel, music that they can sing or play. Gladys, Jennifer, and John, Stevie Wonder, and Patti LaBelle, Travis, Jon, and Tina Turner, relatable stories in their songs, that they can beautifully tell.

Entertainment,

An extraordinary list of entertainers, comedians, movie stars, entrepreneurs, and TV host, and in each of their distinguished professions, they are famous from coast to coast. Past entertainer legends had a much harder way to go, they took the hard knocks and challenges but success for them came very slow. While the current entertainers, also paid their dues, although their success was not without lots of anxiety, they had more options from which to choose.

Sports

Icons Damian, Giannis, Patrick, and Simone, Wilma Rudolph a legend of the past, each of them is an MVP in their sport and important members of their professional teams’ cast. Whether these superstar athletes participate in basketball, football, gymnastics, or track, the one thing they all have in common is that they are young, talented, gifted, and Black.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laverne Moore’s new book celebrates the significant impact these fascinating individuals made upon their chosen field.

Consumers can purchase “Standing on the Shoulders of Legends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

